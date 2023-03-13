Oscars 2023: Das sind die Gewinner!

In der Nacht zum Montag wurden die Oscars verliehen. „Everything Everywhere All at Once“ wurde als „Bester Film“ ausgezeichnet. Abgeräumt hat auch die deutsche Produktion „Im Westen nichts Neues“. KUKKSI fasst alle Gewinner der Academy Awards zusammen.

Das gab es bisher noch nie: Eine deutsche Produktion hat bei den Oscars abgeräumt! Im „Westen nichts Neues“ hat insgesamt vier Trophäen abgeräumt – und zwar in den Kategorien „Beste Kamera“, „Bester internationaler Film“, „Bestes Szenebild“ sowie „Beste Filmmusik“. Der Streifen war auch in der Kategorie „Bester Film“ nominiert – der Preis ging jedoch an „Everything Everywhere All at Once“.

Das sind die Oscar-Gewinner 2023

Bester Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Im Westen nichts Neues

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Beste Regie

Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field – TÁR

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bester Nebendarsteller

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bestes Kostümdesign

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Beste Filmmusik

Im Westen nichts Neues

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Bester Ton

Im Westen nichts Neues

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

Im Westen nichts Neues

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Beste Kameraarbeit

Im Westen nichts Neues

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Bester Dokumentarfilm

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Bester Schnitt

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Bester Internationaler Film

Im Westen nichts Neues

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Bester Animationsfilm

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Bester Filmsong

Tell It Like a Woman – Applause

Top Gun: Maverick – Hold My Hand

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up

RRR – Naatu Naatu

Everything Everywhere All at Once – This Is a Life

Beste Ausstattung

Im Westen nichts Neues

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Beste visuelle Effekte

Im Westen nichts Neues

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes Make-Up & Hairstyling

Im Westen nichts Neues

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Bester Animationskurzfilm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Night Ride

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate