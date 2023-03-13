Social Media
Ruth E. Carter bei den Oscars 2023

Serie & Film

Oscars 2023: Das sind die Gewinner!

In der Nacht zum Montag wurden die Oscars verliehen. „Everything Everywhere All at Once“ wurde als „Bester Film“ ausgezeichnet. Abgeräumt hat auch die deutsche Produktion „Im Westen nichts Neues“. KUKKSI fasst alle Gewinner der Academy Awards zusammen.

Das gab es bisher noch nie: Eine deutsche Produktion hat bei den Oscars abgeräumt! Im „Westen nichts Neues“ hat insgesamt vier Trophäen abgeräumt – und zwar in den Kategorien „Beste Kamera“, „Bester internationaler Film“, „Bestes Szenebild“ sowie „Beste Filmmusik“. Der Streifen war auch in der Kategorie „Bester Film“ nominiert – der Preis ging jedoch an „Everything Everywhere All at Once“.

Das sind die Oscar-Gewinner 2023

Bester Film

Avatar: The Way of Water
Im Westen nichts Neues
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Beste Regie

Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Todd Field – TÁR

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bester Nebendarsteller

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bestes Kostümdesign

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Beste Filmmusik

Im Westen nichts Neues
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Bester Ton

Im Westen nichts Neues
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

Im Westen nichts Neues
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness

Beste Kameraarbeit

Im Westen nichts Neues
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR

Bester Dokumentarfilm

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Bester Schnitt

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick

Bester Internationaler Film

Im Westen nichts Neues
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Bester Animationsfilm

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Bester Filmsong

Tell It Like a Woman – Applause
Top Gun: Maverick – Hold My Hand
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up
RRR – Naatu Naatu
Everything Everywhere All at Once – This Is a Life

Beste Ausstattung

Im Westen nichts Neues
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Beste visuelle Effekte

Im Westen nichts Neues
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes Make-Up & Hairstyling

Im Westen nichts Neues
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Bester Animationskurzfilm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Night Ride
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase

Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

